Sacramento firefighters extinguish fire at 3-story residential building

Sacramento Fire Department said it took three alarms to handle the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters were called to battle a fire at a three-story residential building Sunday night.

Sacramento Fire Department said the incident happened on the 1300 block of 22nd Street and that there was heavy fire on the exterior of the building's backside.

Multiple buildings were exposed and power lines were down in the rear of the primary fire building.

Around 10:19 p.m., Sacramento Fire tweeted that the fire was extinguished after being given a three-alarm response.

Officials said the exterior fire extended into the attic of two historic homes, but no one was hurt. One of those buildings was the Amber House Inn, a bed and breakfast that's served the area for about 20 years.

Athol Wong was having dinner when she heard a long banging noise. She looked out her kitchen window to see billowing black smoke. That’s when she said staff at the bed and breakfast started banging on her door to get out. She, her puppy and her guests made it out and are waiting to see the extent of the damage.

“It’s devastating to think of the historic nature of the home being destroyed, but the thing that’s most important is that the people got out," Wong said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

