SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing swimmer in the American River was called off Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The swimmer was last seen in the river near the Interstate 5 overpass just before 5:30 p.m.

The search was called off after rescue crews were not able to find the victim.

