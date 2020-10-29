Sacramento agencies investigating multiple dumpster fires set near Florin

Small fires and dumpster fires were set in the Florin area of Sacramento County.

FLORIN, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's Department and Sacramento Metro Fire Department are investigating a series of dumpster fires early Thursday morning around the Florin area of Sacramento County.

Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesperson Rod Grassman said the sheriff's department received multiple calls starting as early as 2:30 a.m. when there was a call about a fire near the shopping center corner of Gerber Road and Power Inn Road.

Later that morning, the sheriff's department received a call after 4 a.m. with the report of a dumpster fire near the Los Robles Apartments off of Sky Parkway, according to Grassman.

Sacramento Metro Fire spokesperson Chris Vestal confirmed firefighters, soon after the second call, responded to roughly three fires in dumpsters behind the Long John Silvers near the corner of Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road.

#MetroFire is being assisted by @sacsheriff in the #Florin area this morning after responding to several suspicious dumpster fires in the area of Stockton Blvd, Florin Rd, 65th St area. Please call the Arson Tip Line with any information that be helpful as these are investigated. pic.twitter.com/FX8a3LZW0x — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 29, 2020

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department and the Sacramento Metro Fire Department do not know if the fires are connected.

The county's arson tip line received a report from a witness suggesting a man wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts while riding a silver bicycle may be a person of interest in at least one of the fires.

Any tips for these investigations can be directed to the Arson Tip Line at (916) 859-3775, and information can be provided anonymously.

Over 70 miles away, the city of Modesto is also investigating a series of dumpster fires.

