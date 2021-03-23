Sacramento Fire working on containing 'white powdery substance' near CalTrans yard

Sacramento Fire closed Evergreen Street south of Arden Way while they work on containing the white powdery substance.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is working on containing a "white powdery substance" at a CalTrans yard in the Arden area.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Evergreen Street off of Arden Way. According to Sac Fire, a white powdery substance was kicked in the air at a CalTrans yard and was dispersed around due to the wind.

Seven workers were experiencing respiratory issues, but no one is being taken to the hospital. Fire and hazmat crews closed Evergreen Street south of Arden Way while they work to contain it.

Crews are also working on moving a large homeless encampment in the area upwind from the CalTrans yard so that they are not in the path of the white powder in the air.

Sacramento Fire did not give details on how long it will take to contain the situation.

