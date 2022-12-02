Sacramento fire working to extinguish fire near Broadway

The Sacramento Fire Department is advising people to avoid the area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is battling a warehouse fire along near downtown Sacramento.

According to tweets from the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire is burning in a building near 1st Avenue and 5th Street. Multiple buildings are impacted with "defensive operations taking place."

The fire department suggests drivers in the area of Broadway between 5th and 7th Streets to use alternative routes.

Incident updates: Fire has now been reported to be buildings on 1st Ave near 5th Street. 5th Street is impacted with fire equipment. pic.twitter.com/TDmHE4hIYt — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) February 12, 2022

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

