A structure fire on the 100 block of Saginaw Circle left one firefighter with minor thermal injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, California — One Sacramento firefighter was injured while putting out a two-story structure fire on the 100 block of Saginaw Circle.

Fire crews arrived to the house Thursday, according to Sacramento Fire Department, and heavy smoke was seen coming from the attic of the house.

Sacramento Fire Department said the firefighter sustained minor thermal injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH MORE: