SACRAMENTO, Calif — A memorial service is planned Monday, December 9 for Sacramento firefighter Tamara Thacher. The service will begins at 11 a.m. at Golden 1 Center. The public is invited to attend the service. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Thacher died November 26 after a battle with job-related cancer. It is the first job-related or line-of-duty death for the Sacramento Fire Department since 1990.

Thacher had been with the Sacramento City Fire Department since 1988, spending most of her career at Fire Station 5 (on Broadway in Upper Land Park). The Sacramento Fire Department says Thacher served in many roles over the course of her career, including a training drill instructor, Captain, and emergency medical technician.

In a Facebook post, Sacramento Fire writes, “Later in her career, Tami realized a need to help serve other members of the department who were struggling with behavioral health issues. She became a peer support counselor, led Sacramento Fire Department's Behavioral Health Unit and helped countless firefighters deal with their personal struggles.” The fire department adds, she "was a role model and mentor for aspiring female firefighters. "

Drivers can expect road closures near Golden 1 Center on Monday for the memorial service. The city will close L Street between 5th and 7th streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 5th street will also be closed between J and L streets.

