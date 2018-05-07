Take a look at the Sacramento skyline on the Fourth of July and it looks like an extravagant fireworks show.

But actually, most of the fireworks shooting into the sky were illegal. And that was evident to firefighters in Sacramento who responded to more than 30 grass fires in Sacramento County, many of which were started from illegal fireworks.

Take this home in South Sacramento, for example. Fire crews not only had to put out the blaze on Lerner Way near Mack Road, but also save a dog who was sheltered inside from the sound of the fireworks.

A small dog who had been properly sheltered from the fireworks tonight was rescued from the home unharmed pic.twitter.com/pljJF6t5li — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2018

Then there's this video of firefighters battling a grass fire at Dry Creek as fireworks shoot off in the night sky in front of them.

There have been no reports of injuries from these fires.

