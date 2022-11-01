Sacramento firefighters rescue woman from house fire on Halloween night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just minutes before midnight on Halloween, Sacramento firefighters say they rescued a woman from a house fire at the 4000 Block of 43rd St.
Captain Keith Wade said a heavy amount of fire was discovered in the home's front living room.
Sacramento Fire Department officials say they arrived within three minutes of receiving the house fire report.
The woman is reportedly in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation and burn injuries. She was taken to a trauma facility, Wade said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said there nothing suspicious surrounding the fire.
WATCH MORE: Crashes, speeding, illegal passes | Neighbors petition for traffic safety on Land Park Drive