Sacramento firefighters rescue woman from house fire on Halloween night

Crews arrived within three minutes of the initial house fire report to the 4000 Block of 43rd St. and discovered a woman in critical condition.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just minutes before midnight on Halloween, Sacramento firefighters say they rescued a woman from a house fire at the 4000 Block of 43rd St.

Captain Keith Wade said a heavy amount of fire was discovered in the home's front living room.

Sacramento Fire Department officials say they arrived within three minutes of receiving the house fire report.

The woman is reportedly in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation and burn injuries. She was taken to a trauma facility, Wade said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said there nothing suspicious surrounding the fire.

HAVE working smoke detectors, HAVE a plan for escape and call 911 asap. pic.twitter.com/5TuoY43vEy — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) November 1, 2022