Sacramento flower shops reopening just in time for busy Mother's Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's finally some light at the end of the tunnel for some California businesses set to begin reopening Friday as the state relaxes some stay-at-home guidelines.

These businesses include florists, bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, and sporting good retailers to name a few. Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement Monday to the delight of many business owners — including florists, who are gearing up for opening ahead of a big flower holiday.

"Obviously it's really great news, and Mother's Day is a very big holiday for us," said Michelle Porter.

Porter has owned G Rossi Florist in Sacramento for the last 20 years, and she's prepared to take extra precautions when opening back up.

"We're going to be doing the curbside pickup and the no-contact delivery," Porter said. "And if there's new things added to those, we will definitely abide by them."

Newsom is set to make an announcement on Thursday about the new modifications will be for businesses opening up this week.

As the state prepares for certain businesses to open up by the end of the week, local health officials are recommending that everyone wear face coverings while out in public.

"I think that they are available enough that we can require mask to be worn," stated Peter Beilenson of Sacramento Public Health. "I think that will probably be part of our new health order depending on what kind of activities we allow to happen"

