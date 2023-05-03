Sacramento foundation matching donations for POC-led nonprofits on 'Big Day of Giving'

The Big Day of Giving on Thursday is a 24-hour annual event highlighting different nonprofits across the region, which raised $13.4 million in 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Region Community Foundation helped raise $78 million for local nonprofits since its first 'Big Day of Giving' fundraising campaigns launched in 2013.

More than 10 years later, the annual 24-hour challenge is coming back Thursday to fundraise as much money as possible.

Now, they have a program to highlight nonprofits led by people of color in the community.

With the philanthropic foundation's "Cultivate" program, 27 nonprofits led by people of color will be highlighted — and foundation spokespeople say donations will be matched for some of these nonprofits.

"If you're interested in learning more about organizations by people of color, you can actually set that as a search criteria," Chief Philanthropy Officer Kelly Siefkin told ABC10. "The importance of 'Big Day of Giving' is nonprofits are given a bit larger of a microphone and a platform to share the incredible work they're doing in our community."

The foundation said nonprofits led by people of color raised 38% less on average, and received 30% fewer gifts than other similarly sized organizations.

BigDayOfGiving.org launches midnight Thursday and you can click here to check out the nonprofits seeking donations, along with which nonprofits will have donations matched according to foundation officials.

"But a lot of the other gifts coming in throughout the day are prizes and boosts made possible by random drawing," said Siefkin. "Every gift can qualify for a match if the match is present for that nonprofit organization."

The Sacramento Region Community Foundation announced they would donate more than $100,000 Thursday with the help of their lead sponsor Western Health Advantage.

Click here to learn about all the prizes and boosts available for your preferred nonprofits.