Twin Rivers Unified student shared cannabis edibles resembling Skittles with classmates at school

Twin Rivers Unified School District officials say there have not been any reports of students who consumed the candy being hospitalized.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fourth-grade student at a Sacramento elementary school shared cannabis candy resembling Skittles with other students.

On Thursday, a student at Michael J. Castori Elementary School brought cannabis edibles to school that resembled Skittles and shared it with their classmates. After learning that it was a cannabis product, school officials at the elementary notified parents and school nurses. Paramedics evaluated all the students who consumed the candy and advised parents to call their health care provider if their child experienced any discomfort.

"School administration at Castori Elementary are reminding students not to bring candy to school and not to share food with others at school even if they think it's safe," Zenobia Gerald, the Director of Communications for the district, said in a press release.

