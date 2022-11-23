City of Sacramento to offer free parking at meters for holiday season

The program, which runs from November 25-December 24, applies to all on-street parking meters

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the holiday season finally here, the City of Sacramento is spreading cheer by offering free parking from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24.

According to the City of Sacramento, no payment will be required at on-street meters after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, including Old Sacramento. This includes green meter payment machines. Meter screens will reflect when parking is free and when payment is required.

“The City of Sacramento is proud to be continuing this program at all metered on-street spaces for another year,” said Parking Services Manager Matt Eierman. “It’s a benefit to residents and visitors who want to dine, shop and attend events in our city during the holiday season.”

While on-street parking will be free, downtown residents and visitors still must be aware of other parking violations, such as street cleaning, time zones and color zones.

The program was put in place during the 2020 holiday season to support local businesses, but this is expected to be the last year Sacramento will offer free parking, apart from specific holidays throughout the year.

The city has plenty to offer during the holiday season, from the K Street ice rink open from November to January to the many dining and nightlife options spread across downtown and midtown. The Kings are also looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and will play at home 6 times during the free parking period.

WATCH ALSO: