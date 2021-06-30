Federal grant awards $85.9 million to improve and expand I-80 corridor in Yolo, Sacramento County

Bottlenecks on Interstate 80 on the causeway between Davis and West Sacramento have long frustrated drivers.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded an $85.9 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to improve and expand 17 miles of Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 50 corridors in Yolo and Sacramento Counties.

Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) joined state, county and city partners in advocating for the grant, writing to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in March to support the project.

“Today’s announcement is a major victory for our region,” Garamendi said in a statement. "This project will greatly improve traffic flow across the Yolo Bypass, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve agricultural and manufactured goods movement to the Port of Oakland, Port of West Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the greater Sacramento region."

The federal funding will be used to reduce congestion on I-80 and Hwy 50 by creating new managed lanes, like high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, along 17 miles of highway.

New pedestrian and bicycle facility improvements, as well as intelligent transportation system elements such as ramp meters and changeable message signs, will also be installed.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, new lanes will be constructed on some segments and restriping will be used to create lanes on existing lanes for approximately 2.7 miles of the project.

"Having $86 million available for this stretch of highway certainly elevates the status of this project for implementation immediately," Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal said. "And that’s really the exciting part for all of us."