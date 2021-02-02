Sacramento City Council to review gang prevention taskforce as grant period ends

In its final report ahead of Tuesday night’s council meeting, the overall takeaway was the success the program had in giving its participants a positive outlook.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento’s Gang Prevention and Intervention Taskforce (GPIT) grant program has shown measurable improvement, according to a survey of its participants, as its two-year cycle has come to an end.

The Sacramento City Council plans to review the progress of the GPIT grant program at its Tuesday night meeting.

The program was started during the 2018-2019 fiscal year at a price tag of $950,000 and was renewed for the 2019-2020 year at the same cost. The GPIT awarded 20+ agencies in the Sacramento area with funds for creating programs and services for the city’s youth and young adult population to prevent and reduce gang involvement.

The program generated more than 300,000 program hours to nearly 3,000 participants, according to the program’s summary report. Participants were selected primarily based on their risk for gang involvement, and nearly 90% of the participants were 17-years-old or younger.

The program also included 269 parents, family members, and other adults who received services to support the initiative.

In its final report ahead of Tuesday night’s council meeting, the overall takeaway was the success the program had in giving its participants a positive outlook on their futures.

The year-to-year trend showed a modest increase in the feeling of safety and a decrease in the perception of normalized violence.

To the statement “I feel safe in my neighborhood,” 67% of participants agreed in ’18 - ’19. That number went up to 74% in ’19 - ’20.

To the statement “I feel safe after school,” 70% agreed in ’18 - ’19. That number went up to ‘79% in ’19 - ’20.

In a series of statements on violence, participants' views showed a significant decline.

In response to “Violence is normal for some of my family members,” 36% agreed in ’18 - ’19. That number went down to 26% in ’19 - ’20.

In response to “Violence is normal for my neighborhood,” 45% agreed in ’18 - ’19. That number went down to 27% in ’19 - ’20.

In response to “Violence is normal for some of my friends,” 41% agreed in ’18 - ’19. That number went down to 29% in ’19 - ’20.

