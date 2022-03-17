x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Fire officials say the house did not have active smoke detectors in Sacramento garage fire

After 5:30 a.m. on Thursday Sacramento Metro Fire crews dispatched to a garage fire that was pushing into other surrounding homes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A garage fire is under investigation Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters responded to the garage fire, which was knocked down with no injuries to the homeowners.

Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn told ABC10 the house did not have active smoke detectors and it was the smell of smoke coming from the garage that alerted the homeowners of the fire.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, and while the house remains mostly intact, the garage has significant fire damage.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH MORE: Incoming Sacramento Police Chief having promotional ceremony at Golden 1 Center

In Other News

American River College president threatened with racist messages