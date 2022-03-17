Fire officials say the house did not have active smoke detectors in Sacramento garage fire

After 5:30 a.m. on Thursday Sacramento Metro Fire crews dispatched to a garage fire that was pushing into other surrounding homes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A garage fire is under investigation Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters responded to the garage fire, which was knocked down with no injuries to the homeowners.

Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn told ABC10 the house did not have active smoke detectors and it was the smell of smoke coming from the garage that alerted the homeowners of the fire.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, and while the house remains mostly intact, the garage has significant fire damage.

