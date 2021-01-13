Sacramento County garbage rates increasing by $5 on March 1

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to increase the rates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County residents will see an increase in their waste management rates starting on March 1.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to increase the rates for all residential garbage, recycling, and green waste services by $5. This is the first increase in waste management fees in 10 years in the county.

The Department of Waste Management and Recycling recommended the increase to comply with state guidelines and increased costs of processing recycling and green materials.

The increase that the Board approved is less than what the department needs to fully implement a state law that requires weekly collection of food and green waste by January 2022. Right now, the county picks up green waste every other week in residential areas. When this new state law goes into effect, Sacramento residents will have to put food scraps and organic waste into green waste carts.

County supervisors suggested trying to get a delay in the implementation of the new law or to find alternative ways to pay for equipment and needs associated with complying with the law other than increasing fees for residents.

Along with the $5 increase, supervisors also approved doubling the subsidy for those who qualify for the low-income rebate program. That will increase from five to 10 dollars per month starting in March as well.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story published the proposed changes instead of finalized changes. That information has been corrected.

