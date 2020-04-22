SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over at Snacks & Gas on El Camino Avenue, there's a sight some people haven't seen in years, gas going for $1.99 a gallon.

It's a stark turnaround from a year ago when some gas stations were charging about $4.69 a gallon. Around this time in California, prices normally trend upward as the temperature goes up and demand increases. But California is in its eighth week of price drops, and 2020 has been anything but normal due to the coronavirus.

"I think what you're seeing with $1.99 at some stations is a sign of what's to come for most stations, once they pass along the drop in prices," said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

Bonfare and Snacks & Gas are two of the stations with less than $2 a gallon gas in Sacramento, but many of the lowest prices in the city are only about $.20 away from that price point.

The biggest reason for the drop in prices is simply that no one is really buying it. De Haan said the coronavirus reduced demand so much that the current supply is far more than what people are using.

"We've never seen demand drop so significantly, so quickly. We're talking about 50 to 60 year lows for gasoline demand," De Haan said.

He says part of the reason for the disconnect goes back to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries [OPEC] not being able to agree on cutting production in early March. Saudi Arabia and Russia increased their production, and the price of oil plummeted as businesses closed and people were told to stay home.

OPEC recently agreed to cut production, but those cuts won't be coming until May 1. Even then, prices won't change overnight.

"Really, in the weeks and months ahead, this situation will not reverse itself at all until the situation improves in regard to the coronavirus," De Haan said.

While only a couple of gas stations locally have dropped below $2 a gallon, there are still some high prices across California. Around Sacramento, some stations still have gas above $3 a gallon, but De Haan says those high prices will be leading to some big price drops in the state.

Cheaper gas is usually great news, but there aren't a lot of places to go due to business closures, event cancellations, and stay at home orders. That being said, De Haan says there'll likely be enough time to actually take advantage of these low prices when economies start opening back up.

"I think the low prices will linger," he said. "I think we'll see prices moving back up once we start to see states reopening their economies, but, still, even if prices do go up, it will be a modest rise and prices this summer are still going to be fairly affordable."

One thing you probably shouldn't expect is gas dropping below a dollar, at least in California. In March, De Haan found gas prices drop to $0.99 at a Kentucky gas station.

Just with taxes alone, it's not likely to see that number pop up in California. The California Energy Commission tracked the price of gas at $2.95 on March 30, and, in their breakdown, they identified that nearly 1/4 of that price was taxes:

State excise tax: $0.473

State and local tax: $0.065

Federal excise tax: $0.184

State underground storage tank fee: $0.020

Total: $0.742

With prices trending down and California queued for some big price drops, De Haan says that if you don't need to fill up, then don't do it. If you do, shop around, because you'll likely be finding a very wide range of prices in coming weeks.

