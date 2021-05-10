Sacramento girl joins Disney's princess celebration as a sign language interpreter

Norah Luna is a 10-year-old deaf girl from Sacramento. She can be seen interpreting new Disney programming.

FREMONT, Calif. — Norah Luna is a 10-year-old deaf girl from Sacramento. But, don’t underestimate her by her age. This young person with hopes of being an actress already has work lined up with Disney!

“My mom’s friend works at Disney and saw a posting about them needing kids to sign, and knew I could do that," Luna said. "We sent a recording of me and I got the part."

Luna can be seen interpreting the new Disney programming. In addition to that, Luna landed a National Starbuck’s television ad that began airing this week.

“I think learning American Sign Language at such a young age at my school has helped me a lot," Luna said.

Norah attends The California School for the Deaf in Freemont during the week, and heads home to her Sacramento family for weekends. Click here for more information about her school.

