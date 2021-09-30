Opa! Sacramento Greek Festival returns for in-person celebration | Need to Know

Celebrate Greek culture with homemade Greek food and desserts, dancing and live music, specialty shops in the marketplace and much more to enjoy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Go Greek at this year's 57th Annual Sacramento Greek Festival!

The Sacramento Greek Festival was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19. During that time, organizers started a series called "Greek To-Go," where every month, a new Greek meal was prepared and available for customers to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.

For more than 50 years, the Sacramento Greek Festival celebrates the vibrant culture, food and traditions of Greece with the community.

The authentic Greek food is homemade by volunteers at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with recipes from every part of the Greek Mediterranean. Also, the venue of the festival is decorated like a village and perfectly represents Greek culture and the passion behind traditional Greek life, food, drink and dance.

View full menu for the weekend HERE.

Where is it?

In the courtyard of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (616 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, Calif. 95816)

When is it?

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 - 2, 2021

What time?

Noon to 10 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2021

Noon - Doors open, Welcome by MC, and Greek music with DJ Demetre Paraskevas

2 - Church Open

2:30 - Church Tour

3 - Church: Annunciation Choir Performance

4 - Main Stage: Live Music by Mythos

4 - Church Tour

6 - Church: Great Vespers with Church Tour afterwards

7 - Church Closes

10:00 - Close

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2021

Noon - Doors open. Welcome by MC, and Greek music with DJ Demetre Paraskevas

1 - Church Open

1:30 - Church Tour

3 - Church: Annunciation Choir Performance

4 - Main Stage: Live Music by Mythos

6 - Church: Great Vespers with Church Tour afterwards

7 - Church Closes

10 - Close

Price?

$2 Admission (ages 13 & up)

Any COVID precautions?

The Sacramento Greek Festival will comply with CDPH mandates.

Masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Due to the expected density, masks are encouraged outdoors, including vendors.

Volunteers dealing with food, indoors or outdoors, masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

People who are actively eating and/or drinking are NOT REQUIRED to wear a mask, per the CDPH.

The following individuals are exempt from wearing masks at all times (CDPH):

People younger than two years old. Very young children must not wear a mask because of the risk of suffocation.

People with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask. This includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a mask could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.

People who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

***Given mandates are actively changing, The Sacramento Greek Festival aims to operate within local, state, and CDC mandates. They reserve the right to recommended attendees to be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test before arriving at the event, should County of Sacramento mandates require this in October.