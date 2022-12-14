Where to Celebrate New Years Eve in Sacramento

Here are some events to spread cheer for the New Year across Sacramento and Northern California!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three, two, one...Happy New Years!

Whether you'd like to dress up or stay cozy, here are some events in your area you can attend to celebrate on New Years Eve.

Sacramento

Welcome to Gatsby's House! This Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve party is for the movers and shakers, so expect two hours of complimentary appetizers, multiple fully-staffed bars, top Sacramento DJs performing live, casino night with games to play and prizes to win and a massive ballroom countdown!

Ring in the New Year at downtown Sacramento's hottest new hotel! Expect an elegant five-course dinner at the 7th Street Standard then party the night away in the Clayton Club at an exclusive after-party.

Enjoy Tiger's holiday-themed decorations, a variety of hors d'oeuvres out from the kitchen for you to savor, music by DJ Robbie, DJ Eddy and Shino Smoke, and a complimentary champagne toast to celebrate the beginning of 2023!

Avoid the crowds and attend this exclusive event where you'll enjoy delicious bites, drinks and dancing all unlimited throughout the night with a special midnight toast!

Fox and Goose will be staying open late and invites you to a dance party where DJ Larry will be spinning funk, soul, 60's R&B, disco, reggae and tropical Latin groove. Expect a balloon drop and a free champagne toast at midnight, all for $20!

Ring in the New Year laughing at comedians Aurora Singh, Wendy M. Lewis, Drew Shafer, Marcus Mangham, Chazz Hawkins and Carla Clay. Expect great live standup and a midnight toast!

Join Elsa and Ana in this Frozen Celebration featuring songs, stories, and Amelia Bearhart will be hosting “frozen” themed STEM activities like marshmallow igloos, snow slime and more!

Vibe out to all things R&B with music by DJs Soosh!, Jon Reyes, and Druskee on the rooftop with DJ Franchise downstairs.

Say “so long!” to 2022 and hellooo to 2023 with an epic New Year’s Eve Bash at Drake’s: The Barn! Whether you’re feeling #blessed as the year closes, or if you’re experiencing a complete dumpster fire, ring in a new beginning with fantastic music, good company and silent disco.

Bring some mystery to your night and get dressed up for this masquerade-themed New Year's Eve party. There will be a red carpet entrance, music by DJ Ivan G and a midnight toast with champagne and a balloon drop!

Who is ready to bring in the New Year? This year, expect partying like never before to sounds by DJ Racer and DJ Gino, a champagne toast to 2023 and good company.

Ring in the new year in style with some bubbly, appetizers and an exciting countdown to 2023! Dress your best and dance the night away with DJ Dave along with a fun balloon drop.

Enjoy swing music by MRQ and jazz by Katie Rae with GiNNyFish. Tickets include a glass of wine, food, and of course amazing music!

According to the City of Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department will have increased units working in the downtown core of the city on New Year's Eve, helping provide a safe environment for people to celebrate the new year.

Here are a few tips on what to do to have a safe and fun New Year’s Eve.

1. Know your transportation plans:

Always share your location so someone knows where you’re going

Have a travel plan to get home safely

Check license plates before you enter your for-hire vehicle

2. Know your limits:

Drink alcohol responsibly and stay hydrated

Never leave your drink unattended or accept drinks from strangers

3. Know personal safety precautions:

Always be aware of your surroundings and know exits in case of emergencies

Don’t leave with a stranger without telling someone you know

Be a good bystander and intervene if you see harassment

4. Know your venue requirements:

Be aware of venue rules and codes

Be prepared to have your identification verified or scanned

Have a safe and happy New Year, everyone. Cheers to 2023!

