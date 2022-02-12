'Open our hearts even more': Sacramento gym owner launches effort to help homeless crisis

Bryan Washington, business owner and resident of downtown Sacramento, launched a blanket donation drive to help keep people warm this winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is working to tackle the growing homeless crisis even after having negative experiences with some people from the community.

Bryan Washington lives and works in downtown Sacramento. He says he is worried about his children walking to and from school with the current state of the city.

“I would be lying if I said that I was not worried that my daughter can’t protect herself enough to walk past one of these tents,” said Washington. “What’s to stop somebody from yanking my two kids or anyone else’s kids into one of these tents? Those are things that I am terrified about.”

The concerned father says he’s caught people on camera sitting on his porch and even allegedly taking packages, on camera. When he confronted one of them and pushed him off his porch, Washington ended up in jail.

“I had to retain an attorney and eventually the charges were dropped against me, but yes. I had felony charges filed against me for what I believed was protecting my home. So those things are heartbreaking,” said Washington.

He believes this encounter, as bad as it was, doesn’t define everyone in the same position.

The homeless population has nearly doubled in the last three years, totaling more than 9,000 people, surpassing even San Francisco.

“It seems like we have more people on the streets who are homeless. More encampments. And more danger to the people who are living out on these streets without having proper medical care or even police supervision for them,” said Washington.

Washington decided he would launch a blanket drive for the homeless community, using his gym at Academy Training & Performance Center as the drop off location. He encourages people to donate blankets, sleeping bags and anything else to help keep others warm.

“We’re in a situation right now. It’s the holidays. I know that it’s difficult for people to dig into their pockets, but I think all of us have that blanket that we know we have been trying to get rid of. Wash it. Bring it to us. Let us give it to someone who can use it. This is a time when we want to try to open our hearts even more,” said Washington.

He knows it won’t solve the crisis, but he hopes it will help and teach his daughter’s an important lesson about giving back.

“It doesn’t cost us a thing. You drop your blankets off to me at 1116 F Street, the Academy Training and Performance Center in downtown Sacramento,” said Washington. “We’ll do the rest of the work from there.”

The gym is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accept any and all donations.

Watch more from ABC10: Homeless response in Sacramento sees 'new day' after new partnership