How South Sacramento is beating a record-breaking heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For many people in South Sacramento, there is no option but to deal with the heat.

Many people work outside and others have to deal with issues like a broken air conditioner. As temperatures keep rising this week, the heat can almost feel impossible to escape.

"Think a lot of people are stressing over the heat. Air conditioners don't work as well as others; I'm sure everybody's stressing," said Joe Garcia.

Garcia, who lives in South Sacramento, said his air conditioner stopped working during a recent heat wave.

"When it went out, they brought me a portable AC and it condensated water, like 25 gallons a day. I was having to put it in a bucket and take it outside, had a big 25-gallon container, and as I was taking it outside, I tripped in the doorway and fell down on my shoulder and broke my collarbone and injured my knee," Garcia said.

Additionally, some laborers sat in the heat for hours waiting for work at the Home Depot on Florin Road. Workers said they have to take jobs in roofing, construction or lawn care.

"You feel as if your body is suffocating. Then the heat from up above and you feel the vapor from the ground. It feels. It's something unexplainable," said an undocumented worker who did not want to be identified. He spoke in Spanish, but his comments were translated.

Many of these workers have no other option but to take these jobs in the heat. Some have language barriers, are undocumented or receive little pay at other companies.

"They know they should pay us more but they don't pay for the same reason. Because the majority of them know we don't have papers and those things, and they do it on purpose. They know that," said Robert Molina, an undocumented worker.

However, with the workers knowing they must take care of their families and pay bills, they continue to wait in the heat for a slim chance at an opportunity.

The workers also say they would like for companies to be more considerate of their workers who have to be out in the heat. That's because they say foremen can sometimes take advantage of them when they're trying to get the job done.

