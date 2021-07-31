Gold artifacts stolen from Sacramento History Museum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gold artifacts were reportedly stolen from a Sacramento museum Saturday morning.
According to Traci Rockefeller Cusack, with T-Rock Communications and spokesperson for the museum, said around 5:15 a.m., Saturday, July 31, the Sacramento History Museum along the Sacramento waterfront was broken into. Multiple display cases were damaged, and even some gold artifacts taken. The value of the artifacts was not immediately known.
The suspects fled the scene of the crime before Sacramento police arrived. Police are investigating the burglary.
Cusack the museum still plans to open Saturday, but an exact time was not given.
