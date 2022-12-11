Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival open at Cal Expo Saturday & Sunday

The festival first started more than 15 years ago and is now one of the largest Hmong New Year events in the U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Every year since 2005, Sacramento Hmong Inc. has put on what are now some of the largest Hmong New Year celebrations in the nation.

Saturday and Sunday at Cal Expo, this year's Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival will have food and music alongside competitions and tournaments.

The festival will include:

Miss Hmong California Pageant 2023

Traditional Hmong dancing and singing

Men & Women's Volleyball

Academic scholarships

Guests can also expect to be met with more than 180 food booths and merchandise vendors.

The festival will be open in Cal Expo at1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento both Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daily admission is $7, parking is $10 and all payments are cash only at the gate. Children under 5 and seniors over 65 get in for free.