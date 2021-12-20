Midtown Sacramento's Holy Diver closes permanently

Midtown Sacramento's popular music venue announced on Sunday it was closing for good.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Midtown Sacramento's popular hard rock music venue, Holy Diver, announced it was closing for good on its social media platforms on Sunday.

"Until we meet again" was the cryptic caption on the venue's Facebook page with a photo of an empty stage that left many commenters wondering if the venue would be returning in the new year.

Holy Diver replied to some commentators, confirming the venue was closing permanently and would not be open in 2022.

Some commentators speculated the closure was due to American Disability Act (ADA) compliance, but Holy Diver shut down the speculation, commenting "Not true. Just to clarify."

Holy Diver was opened in 2017 by business partners Bret Bair and Eric Rushing, who also created Ace of Spades before selling the venue to Live Nation in 2016.

The business partners have another venue called Goldfield Trading Post in midtown Sacramento at the corner of 17th and J Streets, as well as a second location in Roseville at 238 Vernon St. Several shows originally scheduled at Holy Diver in 2022 have been moved to one of these locations.

Until we meet again. ⚔️💀⚔️ . . Photo by @thepag916 Posted by Holy Diver on Sunday, December 19, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9