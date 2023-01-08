Sacramento leaders approve crackdown on unlawful homeless encampments

Leaders voted to give Sacramento city manager Howard Chan more authority to enforcement ordinances related to unlawful homeless encampments.

SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento City Councilmembers made several important decisions Tuesday regarding enforcement of the city’s ordinances pertaining to unlawful homeless encampments.

It happened in a special meeting Tuesday afternoon that stretched nearly six-and-a-half hours.

Up for a vote at this meeting were several measures – all of which passed.

Councilmembers voted to direct City Manager Howard Chan to spend whatever money it takes within his authority to enforce Sacramento's ordinances related to unlawful encampments, like camping on sidewalks or on critical infrastructure like levies and near schools.

As Mayor Darrell Steinberg explained, this now allows the city manager to respond to unlawful homeless encampments faster.

“Voluntary compliance first. Yes, enforcement, if there isn't voluntary compliance and to use overtime to be able to pay for more rapid response. That's what the import of this is: it's a more rapid response,” Steinberg said.

The big vote of the meeting was whether to give Chan the sole authority to identify and designate so-called safe ground sites. Those are spaces where people experiencing homelessness can camp or park.

That measure narrowly passed with a 5-4 vote, allowing Chan to bypass councilmembers in making these siting decisions.



Those opposing the measure said they worry it will put too much power in the city manager's hands. Chan pointed out, the measure came as a recommendation from the mayor, who wants Chan to be able to move projects along more quickly.



"This is not me trying to usurp power from this council,” Chan said.

Steinberg challenged Chan to find sites that with geographic diversity, so that not one or two council districts carry an undue burden. He also told Chan he wants the sites to provide basic services, like water and sewer, and have a ban on camping around and outside the actual site itself, so no ‘spill-over’ encampments form. He called that a good-neighbor policy.

Councilmembers spent hours listening to public input about the various solutions to the homelessness crisis, including whether to force people experiencing homelessness from unlawful encampments.

"When we say homelessness, we are talking about people. The issue is a group of people,” said Jay, a man who identified himself as an advocate for the unhoused community. “When people have stability, they are safe -- as well as safer for everyone. Making their lives more difficult will make everyone less safe."



Homeless advocates pointed out those who are unhoused often have nowhere else to go and not enough access to services.

Councilmembers also heard from people who live, work and own businesses in Sacramento, who say they are fed up with illegal encampments blocking sidewalks, trash in the streets and even experiencing harassment from some people who are unhoused.

“Just two weeks ago, one of my hotel guests was violently assaulted just two blocks from my hotel,” said Steve Mammet, general manager of the Embassy Suites Sacramento – Riverfront Promenade. “As the city leaders, it is imperative that we provide our citizens and our visitors a safe downtown and a safe waterfront experience. This crisis should be our city’s top priority, and we believe these ordinances will make a positive impact.”

