Sacramento city councilmember offers first look at homeless plan for downtown, midtown and Land Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela laid out her district’s short-term and long-term plans in solving the city’s homeless crisis at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Valenzuela represents District 4, which includes downtown, Land Park, midtown, and the Willow Park area. Her task force identified locations around the district that could house as many as 2,500 people.

Some of those locations are already existing sites, while others are still being assessed or negotiated. That doesn’t include motel voucher sites, new affordable housing sites, public land and parking lots still being evaluated, or winter sanctuary sites.

Her plan also included locations where tiny home villages could be erected to serve as transitional housing. Some locations identified include Caltrans parcels under the WX freeway or under Business 80, Miller Park, and a large vacant lot south of El Camino Avenue.

These locations could support more than 1,300 tiny homes according to the D4 homelessness task force plan with a timeline for creation set somewhere between mid and late 2021.

Valenzuela is the first councilmember to present a plan as part of Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s Master Plan on Homelessness, which was unanimously approved by the city council in January. The remaining councilmembers will propose their district’s plans through May and will vote on all of them in June.

