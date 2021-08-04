4 things to know about Sacramento's Homeless Master Plan

"We have got to act as an entire city as if this is a true state of emergency," Mayor Steinberg said Wednesday at the press conference on homelessness.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is inching closer to implementing its Homeless Master Plan.

On Wednesday, the city released its draft in hopes to help people "begin their way out of homelessness."

"We have got to act as an entire city as if this is a true state of emergency," Mayor Steinberg said at the press conference to tackle homelessness in Sacramento.

For the master plan, Mayor Steinberg asked each council member to create a plan for their district and to start looking for places that could accommodate more housing opportunities. Each council member's draft plan can be viewed on the city's website.

The city aims to identify strategies and potential sites to get nearly 10,000 people experiencing homelessness housed. The plan will expand vouchers, motel conversions, and large service-enriched campuses. Each temporary housing option will offer services that lead to permanent housing.

The mayor said the plan is scheduled to go before the city council for a vote on Tuesday, Aug.10.

"The community is so tired of process but some process is good but no more process - after Tuesday, let's go." Mayor Steinberg said.

Here are four things to know about the plan.

1. The goal of the plan

The plan will require city council members to meet their community where they are and get the homeless community housed. More than 9,000 people are slated to be helped in getting a safe, clean, and high-quality place to live. Mayor Steinberg said safety will be of the utmost concern for residents. The city will implore a good neighbor policy that prioritizes the safety of neighbors and residents in the new community.

Stakeholders should also have peaceful enjoyment of their property and public places.

2. How much will the plan cost?

The city plans to use $100 million over the next two years to help house the homeless in Sacramento. In addition to the funding framework, the city wants to tap federal funds such as the American Rescue Fund Act which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated for housing vouchers.

3. Shelter locations and plan summary

Sacramento isn't the only city in California experiencing homelessness but in 2019, an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 people experienced homelessness over the course of the year. The report found an estimated 93% were originally from Sacramento or were long-term residents.

16 sites have been identified for short-term solutions. The sites are as follows:

24th Street/48th Ave

29th Avenue Site

63rd St/21st Ave

3331 Fruitridge Road

Roseville Road RT Parking Lot

Colfax Yard

Eleanor Yard

Lexington/Dixieanne

Public Agency Owned Lot at Rosin Court

Larchwood North

North 5th street Shelter Expansion

Through 4e - Under w/x Freeway

Florin Road Station RT Parking Lot

Franklin Blvd RT Parking Lot

Meadowview Village

4. The plan's drawbacks.

The plan is not without faults. For people seeking motel vouchers, the plan doesn't have housing models to serve high service need individuals and lacks case management for those requiring long-term assistance. Secondly, the report cites the plan relies on the "engagement and interest of motel/hotel owners." The mayor didn't elaborate on what the city will do to engage motel and hotel owners to secure housing for people experiencing homelessness.

