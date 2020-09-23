Sacramento homeless to be housed in motel under ‘Project Homekey’, but residents aren’t happy

Sacramento Council Members debated on whether or not the homeless should be housed at a motel off I-5, near Discovery Park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Angel Velasquez lives in a van at a homeless encampment off of Stockton Boulevard.

“We aren’t here to hurt nobody. We aren’t breaking into nothing. We are here because we don’t have anywhere else to go,” Velasquez said.

Velasquez and her camping buddy, Faye Sloan, are frustrated that they may be uprooted and forced to live on the sidewalk.

“If they are going to do it then why don’t they sweep us somewhere we can be in a closed place, like...a motel room or something,” Sloan said.

At the Sacramento city council meeting, a proposal was brought to the table to house the homeless at Hawthorn Suites off of Interstate 5 across from Discovery Park. The plan is a part of Project Homekey, to give the homeless a permeant place to stay, but people living in the area say there are already too many resources for the homeless.

Multiple councilmembers opposed the idea saying it hurt potential development, but against their wishes, the project passed and hundreds of homeless will be moved into the motel

“No longer acceptable for people to live on the...sidewalk,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

But not everyone living on the streets wants to live in the motel. Aretha Pickens told ABC10 she prefers the freedom of living outside.

“I have seen them take someone once before...taken off the street for a couple of days and then put right back on the street. So the only reason I didn’t take the voucher is because that’s a waste of money,” Pickens said.

