Sacramento Homeless Union files complaint over district attorney's calls for homeless enforcement

District Attorney Thien Ho called the complaint a "meritless allegation."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Homeless Union is alleging that actions from the district attorney led to interference with an ongoing lawsuit and pressed the city to disobey a court order.

The complaint was filed with the State Bar by Anthony Prince, on behalf of the Sacramento Homeless Union.

According to the complaint, the union said the allegations are connected to Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho's call for the city to clear 16 homeless camps, ban daytime camping and a threat of legal action if the city of Sacramento didn't comply.

Those calls came not long after a judge granted a restraining order that prevented the city of Sacramento from clearing homeless camps during extreme temperatures.

According to Prince, Ho didn't respond to their messages advising him that the city would be violating a federal injunction if they followed through on what he called for. In the complaint, he said another letter was sent on Aug. 24 to protest a call for the city to enforce anti-camping ordinances, but Ho didn't respond to that either.

The homeless union said the actions put the homeless community at risk.

“We are in receipt of this complaint and have no further response to this meritless allegation. We remain undeterred in our commitment to balancing compassion for the unhoused and preserving public safety,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho, in a statement to ABC10.

