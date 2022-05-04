Sacramento homeless crisis | City council to vote on controversial ordinance

The Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022 is being proposed in front of the city council Wednesday during a special meeting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council is set to vote on a controversial ordinance that impacts the unhoused community in Sacramento.

According to a city council report, the ordinance is a direct follow up to a February announcement from Sacramento residents wanting to place an item on the November 2022 general election ballot addressing homelessness.

The Proposed Initiative

According to the city council report, here are the main takeaways from the proposed initiative announced by residents:

The proposed initiative compels the city to identify and authorize emergency shelter space to 75% of unsheltered individuals in the City within 60 days of voter approval.

Under the proposed initiative, until the City meets that objective, the City could not enforce against persons illegally camping in the City.

After the threshold is met, enforcement action can be taken if the City Manager has determined there is an available space, the illegally camping person has been offered a space, and that person has rejected that offer.

The proposal also prohibits “encampments.”

"The stark reality is that there is no scenario in which the City will be successful in providing the emergency shelter compelled by this proposal without decimating core programs and services," the city report reads. "To attempt to achieve the objectives included in the proposed initiative could financially destabilize the City, requiring program and service level reductions far beyond to those undertaken as a result of the Great Recession."

Alternate Ordinance

During Wednesday's special meeting, an alternate ordinance is being proposed to the city council.

The ordinance is broken down into three sections. Here is a brief breakdown:

Within 90 days of voter approval, the City Manager will identify and authorize at least the number of new emergency shelter spaces that equals 20% of the minimum threshold of 60% of the PIT count.

Specifies that unlawful camping may not be enforced against a person on public property unless and until the city manager has authorized the requisite number of emergency shelter spaces, determined that an emergency shelter space for the person is currently available, offered the person an emergency shelter space, and the person has rejected the City’s offer.

Directs the City Manager to fund the commitments, obligations, and liabilities created by this ordinance first from external sources. Should those resources be insufficient, the City Manager shall annually allocate up to 50% of unobligated General Fund year-end resources, as identified in the city’s budget, not to exceed $5 million.

Reactions

Following the announcement of the special meeting and the ordinance, the reaction from the community was abundant.

"We understand the frustrations of the neighborhood associations and the business community since we are equally frustrated at the lack of urgency by the city and county to enter into a partnership to responsibly address the crisis of homelessness and lack of affordable housing in our community," said Bob Erlenbusch, executive director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness (SRCEH). "But this proposal moves us significantly backwards and only will serve to make our unhoused neighbors more invisible than they are already."

According to SRCEH, the organization is opposed to the alternative ordinance in front of the city council for some of the following reasons:

They said the current proposal is clearly a compromise between the LA Alliance for Justice, the city and the business community, with no input from our unhoused neighbors, service providers and homeless and housing advocates.

They said, if this initiative is placed on the ballot and it passes, it could mean the city is abandoning the Comprehensive Siting Plan and settling for over 800 - 1,000 tents on lots across our city, depending on the 2022 PIT count.

They say it is not a "wholistic" approach to the homeless crisis, but a proposal that continues a long policy approach of "managing" rather than "ending and preventing" homelessness.

They said the proposed draft says nothing about the “spaces” being relatively evenly distributed across each city council district - which could perpetuate inequities in the city.

However, the Sacramento Police Officers Association had a different reaction to the proposal.

"The Sacramento Police Officers Association supports the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022 which will be considered by the City Council this evening," the association wrote. "We congratulate the stakeholders in creating a balanced proposal that provides shelter to our unhoused community while ensuring our City has the tools it needs to keep our communities, parks, and streets clean and safe."

They went on to say, "this proposal, as the title suggests, pairs shelter with enforcement, requiring the City to provide our unhoused community with shelter, while allowing our City to conduct enforcement at unauthorized and dangerous encampments. Without these tools, our city has seen an explosion of encampments throughout our city."

The Sacramento City Council is poised to vote on the ordinance at its 5 p.m. special meeting Wednesday.