Sacramento offering more rebates for water conservation

The city is doubling how much money could receive for certain programs that promote you to conserve water.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're a Sacramento homeowner, the city is now offering twice as much money for you to conserve water.

According to a press release, the city's Department of Utilities announced it is doubling its River Friendly Landscape rebates while funding is available.

The program includes:

Turf conversion, which doubled from $1.50 to $3 per square foot of grass replaced

Irrigation upgrades of up to $800 for new sprinklers or smart irrigation controllers

Installing a smart controller in the home.

The city is also increasing its toilet rebates, too.

If you previously applied for a rebate after Jan. 1, 2021, but haven't yet finished your project, you are eligible to receive the increased rebate.

“Sacramento residents have time and again shown their commitment to being efficient users of water,” Roshini Das, Department of Utilities sustainability program manager, said in the press release. “We hope that the increased rebate amounts will help residents make conservation even easier.”

Drought conditions in California have progressively worsened throughout the year. As of July 6, much of the state is listed in the Extreme Drought category by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

If you'd like to learn more or apply for the program, click here to see what the next steps are that you would need to complete.

READ MORE ABOUT CALIFORNIA'S DROUGHT FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9