Sacramento Police investigating deadly shooting, following weekend of gun violence

Sacramento Police say one man is dead after a shooting near Dry Creek Rd. and Harris Ave. in Del Paso Heights.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Dry Creek Rd. and Harris Ave.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the area around 1:25 am, on Monday, after a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found a single car that had crashed. Inside of the vehicle police found a man who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead by fire personnel on scene.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation and are working to find witnesses and evidence related to the shooting.

This latest homicide follows a string of gun violence over the weekend in Sacramento, including the shooting death of a nine-year-old girl just a few blocks away at Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights.

However, based on the preliminary investigation, detectives said they "do not believe that this homicide is related to recent shootings that occurred over the weekend."

Weekend shootings

Within six hours on Saturday, Sacramento Police responded to four separate shootings that killed three people and injured nine more.

Makaylah Brent was shot and killed while at Mama Marks Park with her family.

The second shooting was inside an Afghan market in the Arden-Arcade area. A 17-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds in a car wreck on Jackson road. A fourth shooting happened in North Sacramento on Mabel street.