Sacramento Police investigate deadly shooting west of Arden Fair

Police said a man was found shot on Cormorant Way near the Capital City Freeway, just after midnight on Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police said one man has died after a shooting in the 1600 block of Cormorant Way, west of Arden Fair mall and near the Capital City Freeway.

Police responded to the area around 12:33 a.m. on Friday, after reports of a shooting. When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot. Officers began life-saving measures until the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and took over medical care.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have now taken over the investigation and looking for evidence and any witnesses.

At this time, police do not have a motive for the shooting and have not released any information about a suspect.

If you have any information you can call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips can also be submitted using the “P3 Tips” app. All tips can be submitted anonymously.

Homicide Investigation - 1600 Block of Cormorant Way



Detectives are conducting an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Cormorant Way overnight. Details are in the link below:https://t.co/pMKWKbslQN pic.twitter.com/r0dW3yRiRq — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 8, 2021

Sacramento homicides in 2021

Friday's homicide marks at least the fifth in the city since the start of 2021.

Three people died in two separate shootings on New Year's Day. On Wednesday, police found a man shot in his car near Meadowview park.

This follows a year in which homicide cases increased by 26% in Sacramento. In 2020 alone, a total of 43 people died by homicide. It's a 26% increase compared to 2019 when that number was 34 with zero youth homicides.

"The increase is something that is very, very troubling," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.