SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man who crashed his car into a Roseville city bus Tuesday night was arrested in connection to the death of a woman in Sacramento, officials confirmed.

Sacramento Police officers did a welfare check around 3:45 p.m. on a home on Calvine Road where they found a woman dead, police officials said. Police identified a man in Roseville who they connected to the woman's death.

Sacramento Police officials said the woman and the man knew each other.

Roseville patrol officers found around 7:30 p.m. a vehicle matching the one Sacramento Police officials described.

According to the Roseville Police Department, officers surrounded the man's car and ordered him to exit the vehicle. The man instead tried to drive away, forcing at least one officer to jump out of the way, officials said.

The man tried to drive on North Sunrise Boulevard but crashed into a Roseville city bus and attempted to escape on foot, police said.

The man is in the hospital for minor injuries. One bus passenger received minor injuries.

If you have any information on this case, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916)264-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916)443-4357.

