One dead, four wounded after shooting at Sacramento house party

One death, multiple injuries are the result of a Meadowview area house party altercation, says the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A house party in south Sacramento turned deadly after a shooting left one dead and four more people injured.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at a home along the 2900 block of Gardendale Road. Police arrived at the scene after receiving multiple calls of a fight. Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds.

All five shooting victims were taken to the hospital where one eventually died. The other four victims of the shooting were also males, one of which was a teenager. All four are expected to survive. The identity of the victim, suspect or of the survivors has not been released by police.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CRIME NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: