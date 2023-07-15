Sacramento ice cream shops see influx of customers as heatwave continues

The heatwave happened to fall on the weekend National Ice Cream day this year, so check your favorite spots to see if any deals can help you beat the heat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento ice cream parlors have been packed with residents looking for a way to cool down and beat the triple digit heat.

“It’s a hot day. We took to the pool and did a swim earlier, went to the Mosac museum and came here for refreshments out of the heat,” said Cassandra Jennings.

As people flocked to ice cream parlors like Gunthers, they were able to beat the heat but not the lines.

“[We’ve had] at least 450 orders so far. Per order it’s probably like three people,” said Lucky Nickelson, employee at Gunthers. “When we have busy hot days like this, we go through at least 300 gallons of ice cream and then the freeze probably 120 gallons.”

On these kinds of days, classic flavors are stocked up to try and prevent running out.

But the hundred degree heat doesn’t always mean hundreds in sales.

John Nash from Fabe’s Churros and Gelato at the California State Fair, says while their weekends are usually always busy, the heat can bring slumps.

“We are kind of expecting a little bit slower during the day and hopefully a real busy night because people are always trying to beat the heat,” he said. “When it’s that hot, sometimes it’s hard to recuperate all the day time traffic all at night.”

