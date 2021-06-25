'Last year was the year with the most use of illegal fire works' | City leaders crackdown on illegal fireworks

Being caught with an illegal firework can now cost you up to $2,500

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is cracking down on the use of illegal fireworks, implementing higher fines that could cost violators up to $2,500.

"Last year was the year with the most use of illegal fireworks. Tragically homes burn down, with this year's drought it’s even more dangerous," Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra said Friday.

Guerra says a new city ordinance is hoping to help prevent this.

"The new program creates a fine for not only the use of an illegal firework but hosting a party where that illegal firework is used," Guerra said.

Under the previous ordinance, firefighters or police had to see someone use an illegal firework to cite them. The new ordinance allows for evinced of fireworks to lead to citations, Sacramento Fire Marshall Jason Lee said.

Lee said law enforcement started patrolling neighborhoods Thursday to confiscate illegal fireworks.

"We can issue these violations just by a visual verification that a fire has left the ground and has exploded," Lee said.

Neighbors can report illegal fireworks by calling 916-808-FIRE or using the Nail 'Em app. The app is available on the Google Play or Apple App Store stores.

