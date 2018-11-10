Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing is now worth $548 million! But how does the lotto system work?

First of all, the odds of winning is 1 in 302 million! You have a better chance of becoming a movie star, getting a royal flush in the first hand of poker or being struck by lightning. So, while the odds are stacked against you, that hasn’t stopped anyone from playing.

Even if you don’t win (and you probably won’t), just by buying a ticket, your money is helping to fund public education, as 34 percent of the yearly revenue goes towards public education, according to lottery officials.

Now, historically there have only been 29 Mega Millions winners in California. And every year $35 million in prizes go unclaimed. That includes other games like scratch-off. Lottery officials tell ABC10 that the unclaimed money goes back into the education contribution fund.

If you win on Friday, know you have two options: You can either cash out for the lump sum or you can take the annuity option, which means annual payments over a 26-year period. Good luck!

