Sacramento

Sacramento sees an increase in violent crimes and traffic collisions in 2021

The city of Sacramento's monthly police report for Nov. 2021 shows the need for, "a renewed focus on collaboration and teamwork," according to the police chief.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As 2021 comes to an end, officials say Sacramento has seen major increases in violent crime and traffic collisions throughout the year.

"This increase (sic) calls for a renewed focus on collaboration and teamwork to ensure our City is safe and has a high quality of life in every neighborhood," Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn shared in a tweet.

The city of Sacramento's monthly chief report for November 2021 shared the following statistics:

  • Number of homicides: 57
    • Highest amount since the 59 homicides in 2016
  • Number of victims shot: 240
    • 25% increase over 2020
  • Total number of firearms seized: 1,512
    • 25% more than 2020
  • Number of incidents involving an officer being assaulted or resisted: 690
  • Calls for service- mental health-related: 12,478
    • Sacramento PD averaged 37.5 mental health-related calls for service every day
  • Number of fatal traffic collisions: 53
    • Highest amount since at least 1990
  • Number of injury collisions: Over 2,200
  • Median response time to emergency calls for service: 10:48 minutes
    • 8.9% increase over 2020

For the full list of crime statistics, please visit the city of Sacramento's website.

