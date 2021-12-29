Sacramento sees an increase in violent crimes and traffic collisions in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As 2021 comes to an end, officials say Sacramento has seen major increases in violent crime and traffic collisions throughout the year.
"This increase (sic) calls for a renewed focus on collaboration and teamwork to ensure our City is safe and has a high quality of life in every neighborhood," Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn shared in a tweet.
The city of Sacramento's monthly chief report for November 2021 shared the following statistics:
- Number of homicides: 57
- Highest amount since the 59 homicides in 2016
- Number of victims shot: 240
- 25% increase over 2020
- Total number of firearms seized: 1,512
- 25% more than 2020
- Number of incidents involving an officer being assaulted or resisted: 690
- Calls for service- mental health-related: 12,478
- Sacramento PD averaged 37.5 mental health-related calls for service every day
- Number of fatal traffic collisions: 53
- Highest amount since at least 1990
- Number of injury collisions: Over 2,200
- Median response time to emergency calls for service: 10:48 minutes
- 8.9% increase over 2020
For the full list of crime statistics, please visit the city of Sacramento's website.
