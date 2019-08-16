SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento International Airport has opened a second Economy Lot, adding 2,600 parking spaces.

The overflow parking lot is now the West Economy Lot. This is another parking option with a cost of $10 per day, the same rate as the existing Economy Lot now called the East Economy Lot.

The West Economy Lot will also be the first pre-paid lot. Drivers will need to pay when they park by entering their license plate number at the pay station and providing electronic payment.

Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports Director, said the new parking option is in response to the growing number of flights and passengers traveling in and out of the airport.

“We have seen such tremendous growth over the last three years, we anticipate we will serve 13 million passengers in 2019, far outpacing our growth predictions,” Nichol said. “Opening the West Economy Lot adds additional parking while we evaluate our future infrastructure needs.”

Back in February 2019, Sacramento International Airport had 355 flights per day, 35 of which were nonstop flights.

Starting July 2019, Sacramento International Airport offered 175 daily nonstop flights on 14 domestic and international carriers to more than 40 nonstop destinations. In 2018, Sacramento International served a record 12 million passengers, according to Sacramento County.

The West Economy Lot will have a shuttle service that goes to and from the lot, located near the cell phone lot with service every 25-30 minutes.

People who need to make changes to their payment at this lot need to call the parking company at 916-874-08254. If the car owner does not pay for enough days, they run the risk of getting their car towed or paying a fine in addition to the additional days.

