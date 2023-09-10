Sacramento Jewish Community expresses concerns over Israel-Hamas conflict

"This is definitely Israel's version of 9/11. As Americans, we never expected an attack like that."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a somber day for many in the Jewish community who have family and friends in Israel. They're calling it the largest mass murder since the Holocaust.

Rabbi Mona Alfi said she has barely been able to sleep or even eat, because she's worried sick for her family and friends in Israel, who are in the middle of the conflict and watching it all unfold.

This weekend's attacks in Israel have also sent shock among other Jewish families with family and friends overseas.

"This is definitely Israel's version of 9/11. As Americans, we never expected an attack like that," said Alfi, senior Rabbi of the Congregation B'nai Israel in Sacramento.

She first learned of the attacks Friday night after her son arrived in Tel Aviv a day and a half before.

"My first reaction was that of a mother, to feel anxiety and fear and to want to hear my child's voice as soon as possible. As the day unfolded like many American Jews, I was just in shock. This was all inconceivable and beyond our worst nightmares," Alfi said.

Her 20-year-old son was kept safe after family members took him to a bomb shelter.

Alfi said this is all deeply personal because Israel is a small country, and many people have family there and know each other. She also feels the timing of the Hamas' attacks were not by accident.

"In 1973, Egypt attacked Israel on Yom Kippur, and this was the 50th anniversary of that war. And so for many Israelis who lived through that war, this was a course very triggering of that," said Alfi.

The rabbi is keeping in communication with her son and family by texting them and checking on them. But she feels there is no place that is safe in Israel.

Her message is that this is not the time to talk about politics but to understand there is pain and suffering.

"To offer to anyone on either side of the conflict, the people that they love, words of comfort and not to engage in political rhetoric or dialogue or finger-pointing or context. When it's your loved ones who are under attack, be a human being and show some compassion," Alfi said.

Barry Broad, with the Jewish Federation of Sacramento, said they are planning for a Jewish community-wide event to reflect and mourn later tonight. But at this point for safety reasons, those details have not been publicly released.

