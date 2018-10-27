Sacramento’s Jewish community has been shaken by the brutal attack on a place of worship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday.

Senior Rabbi Mona Alfi of B’Nai Israel said her congregation was aware of the attacks when they arrived to worship.

“The mood this morning was very mixed," Alfi said. “On one hand we came together to celebrate a bar mitzvah, a young man becoming an adult in our congregation. But very much close to the service was what had happened in Pittsburgh."

Alfi said she spoke about what had happened and the nature of their prayers became more somber.

“We prayed for healing, for those who are suffering either because they themselves are injured or because of a loss of a loved one,” Alfi said.

Synagogues in Sacramento and across the country have heightened security measures in recent years because of increased threats and attacks. Many Jewish places of worship, schools, and centers have added fences and hired armed security.

Sacramento’s Jewish community was rocked by a string of firebombs that damaged and destroyed three area synagogues in 1996.

Willie Recht is the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Sacramento.

“You know, so this is not something that is new to us,” Recht said. “And again it strikes a cord of fear and hopefully we can stay together with our friends, our family, our neighbors, our networks and continue to love each other and send our prayers and thoughts to our friends and family in Pittsburgh this morning.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has deployed additional patrols to Jewish centers, schools, and places of worship in Sacramento.

