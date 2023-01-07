Read like a Sacramento King with new 'Light the Beam' library card

People can stop by during regular hours to get a limited edition Sacramento Kings card while supplies last.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Book lovers in Sacramento can soon get a Light the Beam-themed library card.

These cards will be available starting Thursday, July 13 at all 28 library locations. People can stop by during regular hours to get a limited edition Sacramento Kings card while supplies last.

People who already have a library card will have theirs replaced by the Kings library card. For those getting their first library card, they would receive the Kings card when they apply and visit their local library.

The Kings library card is available to Sacramento County residents.

Beyond reading, people with a library card can borrow items from the digital collection on their cell phones; borrow tools, cameras, instruments and more; and get free or discounted passes to California museums and State Parks among others.