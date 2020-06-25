Gary Gerould tapped as interim TV announcer for Sacramento Kings

Gerould's return to calling the action on TV will mark his first time doing so since 1998.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Broadcast icon Gary Gerould was tapped to take up the mantle of interim-announcer for the Sacramento Kings, the organization said in a news release.

Gerould is filling TV play-by-play announcing duties alongside Kings Legend and TV color analyst Doug Christie to finish out the rest of the 2019-2020 season that was postponed due to the coronavirus. Gerould is in his 35th season with the Kings and was the radio play-by-play announcer on KHTK.

“I’m so pleased to have this opportunity and excited to be alongside Doug to call the team’s return to the court in Orlando,” said Gerould. “It is an absolute joy to return to the game I love and welcome the challenge of once again calling Kings game action on TV. I am grateful to the organization for entrusting me to resume the season and deeply appreciative to all the Kings fans for their tremendous support over the years.”

Gerould and Christie will call the action virtually from the Golden 1 Center when the Kings head to Orlando. It will mark the first time since 1998 that Gerould returns to the TV side of announcing.

Jason Ross, pregame, halftime and postgame host on Kings Radio, will be taking over the team's play-by-play duties on KHTK in the interim.

Ross has been part of the Kings radio broadcast team for 25 years.

"I am so excited about this opportunity provided by the Sacramento Kings and really look forward to calling the restart of this unprecedented season,” said Ross. “I am also thrilled to see the pairing of the G-Man with Doug Christie on TV. Having worked with Gary for 25 seasons, who has been a mentor and a role model, I accept the challenge of filling his big shoes."

The Kings will continue searching for a permanent TV play-by-play announcer to start the 2020-21 season.