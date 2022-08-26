Sacramento Kings become new majority owner of Sacramento River Cats

The two teams have officially entered a partnership after nearly two decades of ownership by the Savage family.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings announced Friday they and Arctos Sports Partners have officially entered a majority purchase agreement with the Sacramento River Cats.

The partnership comes after the Triple-A affiliate for the San Francisco Giants was owned by Susan Savage and her family for nearly two decades.

“My sons, Jeff and Brent, helped me continue what my late husband Art started back in 2000, providing fun, safe and family-friendly entertainment for everyone in the Sacramento region,” said Savage in a press release. “As our family looks to transition into new ventures, we identified the Sacramento Kings as the perfect strategic partner to continue this tradition while deepening the organization’s footprint in a region we all love."

According to the Kings, the teams will now work together to ensure the continuation of community involvement with greater impacts and investments.

Despite the change in majority ownership, Savage will remain in the ownership circle while operating as the River Cats' strategic business advisor, according to the Kings.

The team will also remain a Triple-A affiliate for the Giants under the Kings' ownership.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Susan Savage and her family, who made the River Cats into a tremendous community asset with a great brand and tradition,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a press release. “We look forward to building on their inspiring legacy and continuing to provide families with memorable experiences.”

