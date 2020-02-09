Sacramento Kings emcee claims city employee accosted him with racist tirade

What started out as a simple parking ticket turned into an ugly scene of profanity and hate, Sacramento Kings emcee Scott Fresh said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings emcee Scott Fresh says he was the subject of a racist tirade from a Sacramento city employee who was apparently upset at the NBA and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a series of tweets about the interaction, Fresh said a parking enforcement officer was writing him a ticket for an expired meter. But when the officer handed him the ticket, Fresh claimed he said, “F*** the NBA, all lives matter, f*** you” before walking away.

Fresh said he has reached out to the city and that they responded quickly. Afterward, he posted a follow-up tweet saying, in part, “Please don’t feel sorry for me, I shouldn’t have parked there. This is a bigger issue. If a public official is bold enough to say that to me, imagine what he’s saying to others. Black lives matter. Choose love, not hate.”

ABC10 also reached out to the city for comment. Spokesperson Tim Swanson replied with the following statement:

“The city takes complaints like this seriously and intends to look into it. If you have a complaint about an interaction with a Parking Enforcement Officer, please call 311 and provide the ticket number and other relevant details.”

As emcee for the Kings, Fresh is one of two in-game arena hosts who entertains the crowd during timeouts and breaks at home games. He’s been with the team since they played at the old Sleep Train Arena.

