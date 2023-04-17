Sacramento Kings fans beaming with excitement ahead of Game 2 | Photos, videos, and more

The Kings hope to make the series 2-0 as they take on the Golden State Warriors Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Beam Team is looking to stand their ground while the Golden State Warriors look to strike back after a Game 1 loss.

The Kings host the Warriors with a 1-0 lead after besting the Warriors in an adrenaline-fueled Game 1. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 38 points while Stephen Curry scored 30 for the Warriors.

Below is a look at the hype from Sacramento Kings fans showing off their pride

The Kings are in new territory, having made the playoffs for the first time since 2006, and used that emotion from their success-starved fans to fuel a late-game push that led to a 126-123 victory behind a 38-point effort from De'Aaron Fox in Game on.

Here are some memorable tweets sent ahead of Game 2.

ABC10's Matt George captures a comedic moment from Kings Guard De'Aaron Fox.

De'Aaron Fox calls Jordan Poole out for flopping. pic.twitter.com/I6r58UN8fR — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg takes a photo with fans ahead of Game 2.

The atmosphere is electric. The fans are LOUD! And we are ready for Game 2. Let’s go Sacramento! Go @SacramentoKings! #SacramentoProud! pic.twitter.com/bjFH9KmcO2 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 18, 2023

Sacramento Kings fan Ernest Paul Wong shows off his Kings pride with this bell, flag, and purple chain.

When it’s the playoffs you got to kick it up a notch let’s light the beam @SacramentoKings #SacramentoProud 🤴🏻 🏀 👑 pic.twitter.com/5ekWeobN1u — Ernest Paul Wong (@E_DUB916) April 18, 2023