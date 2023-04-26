Sacramento Kings fans gear up for Game 5

The series is tied 2-2 between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fans of the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors are gearing up for Game 5 of an electrifying series.

Currently, things are even at 2-2, but the Kings have home court advantage for Game 5. Things were very promising for the Kings after they took an early 2-0 lead, winning both games at home to the satisfaction of fans inside and outside the Golden 1 Center.

However, the table was leveled after the games went to the Bay Area. The Warriors won Game 3 and Game 4 - the latter being a true nail-biter. Sacramento lost by one point on the heels of a De'Aaron Fox led comeback and missed shot from veteran Harrison Barnes.

Ahead of Game 5, Kings fans have taken to social media to show off their Kings pride.

Look below to view posts from fans.

ABC10's Kevin John caught up with the team at shoot around ahead of Game 5.

De’Aaron Fox looks great today in practice. He’s wearing protection on his left index finger. Doesn’t seem to be affecting his shot one bit. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/lyrx0zHTQz — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 26, 2023

The Sacramento Kings took to Twitter ahead of Game 5 to get some hype going from fans.